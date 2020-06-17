CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a doggone sad story with a happy reunion at the end of the "tail." Last week, Chandler police helped reunite an owner with her little dog that had been missing for five months!
Back in January, Christina Miller was heartbroken when she got news that her 9-year-old chihuahua, Paloma, had gone missing. "She's like my little shadow," said Miller.
Paloma had been on a walk in Glendale when she got loose and ran away. Miller was out of town when she got the news. "I couldn't stop crying," said Miller. "I was almost a little concerned to drive myself home with how upset I was."
She called the non-profit Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team of Arizona, or HARTT. Volunteers spent 138 days searching for Paloma, never giving up hope. "Hundreds of hours," said HARTT volunteer Traci Cook. "There were people who did ground searches. They got on their bicycles and rode up and down washes."
Every night, Miller went online and posted about her missing dog. Little did she know, Paloma had been picked up in Glendale by a Chandler woman the day the pup ran off. "It was a woman who was getting on the entrance ramp to the 101 who stopped and picked her up," said Miller.
The woman's neighbor saw Paloma's pictures and fliers on Facebook and called Miller to let her know she'd seen the dog in Chandler. "We drove over to verify it was her, and that's when we got the Chandler Police Department involved just to make sure there weren't going to be any issues," said Miller.
The officers met up with Miller to return Paloma to her. "Paloma is the perfect example of why we shouldn't give up," said Cook.
"I think I was in more of a state of shock than anything, but I was so happy to see her and have her back," said Miller. "She was happy to see me, and her little tail was just going nuts." She said Paloma is back home and getting plenty of long-awaited TLC.