PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A blind and deaf dog that was rescued by the Arizona Animal Welfare League is runway ready, as he becomes a finalist in a fashion contest at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
"Justice," an Australian Shepherd therapy dog, is now one of the final two contestants in Sky Harbor's fall fashion contest. People have been voting in a March Madness-like bracket tournament.
The winning dog will get a life-sized cut out of themselves that be on display at the airport to give all a smile to all those dog-tired travelers in need of some cheer.
Justice came to the Arizona Animal Welfare League after living on a ranch in Texas. He was put into a foster home and a little over a week later, his foster parent, Shawn Walker, adopted Justice. "He really likes people," Walker said. "He's pretty sensitive to touch, so it's just the instinct that someone touches him he kind of does a little dance and then kind of throws himself on the ground and asks for belly rubs. And he's just pretty thoughtful."
Walker turned Justice into a therapy dog, and now they visit both hospitals and the airport. Walker described one visit he and Justice had recently at a hospital ICU. "I knocked on the door to ask if they'd like a therapy visit, and they said yes and, you know, we came in and they just kind of melted into him. People just kind of change whenever they interact with the dogs; it's like they get a break from the situation in the hospital and come to find out they actually were turning off the ventilator for their friend," Walker said.
Michael Morefield, who works at Arizona Animal Welfare League, called Justice a ray of sunshine. "This is a dog that was born deaf and blind and in some situations would have been euthanized as a puppy. And now he's a therapy dog helping people in hospitals and people feel safe at the airport and relaxed," Morefield said.
If you want to cast your vote for Justice to win the contest and become "top dog," so to speak, there's still time! Voting ends Wednesday morning.
You can cast your vote on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
And now the championship match of the #NavigatorBuddies Fall Fashion #BracketChallenge. It’s Zoe dressed as a pumpkin vs. Justice in Fall flannel. pic.twitter.com/3nQDOsCOUB— PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 13, 2020
This is it. We’re down to two and are about to open up the 2nd round for voting. You’ll have 24 hours to vote for your favorite pup. Vote here in the upcoming poll, on Facebook and on Instagram. 🐾 #NavigatorBuddies #BracketChallenge pic.twitter.com/xdUpnyGLbi— PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 13, 2020