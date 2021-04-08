PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For many dogs, shelter life can be stressful, and that anxiety can make them shy, hyper, or sometimes aggressive. Arizona State University's new study looks at ways to lower a dog's stress, so families can see their true personality before they adopt.
According to the research, "field trips," or anytime someone takes a dog out of the shelter in a new environment for a few hours, can put more stress on a dog.
"It's a lot of maybe driving in a car, going out and about in town, and that's stressful, right?"
Lisa Gunter, a Maddie's Fund Research Fellow with ASU, often says on "field trips," dogs can be introduced to new people in new places, so you still are not getting their true personality. Instead, sleepovers and fostering are better because the dogs get a chance to decompress and relax.
Unfortunately, many shelters have put a stop to sleepovers because of the pandemic. While there was a surplus in foster families during the beginning of the pandemic, Gunter says demand is trending down.
"This is when we can really use the community's support and those foster hero's," says Bretta Nelson, a spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society.
Nelson says there is usually an increased need for foster families during the summer months. If you would like to help, click here.