PHOENIX (3TV/CBCS) -- We know at least one little fellow who has a lot to be thankful for today.
This badger was found trapped inside a garage in Mesa earlier this year. He was rescued and then rehabilitated. This fall, he was released into an SRP-managed habitat.
He's not the only furry friend who has landed in a safe, new home in an SRP-managed habitat.
Coyotes, foxes and other critters have been rescued, rehabilitated and released, thanks to the partnership between SRP and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
A partnership between SRP and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center means that many animals who were orphaned as babies or were once living in urban areas will now live in their natural habitats. Some animals recently released to natural habitats include juvenile coyotes, juvenile foxes, juvenile raccoons and a badger.
"SRP understands the importance of protecting Arizona's native plants and wildlife, especially sensitive and at-risk species," the company says in a statement. "SRP is proud to partner with the Southwest Wildfire Conservation Center, which has been in operation since 1994 and has a longstanding reputation as one of the leading wildlife sanctuaries and rehabilitation facilities in the southwestern United States."
About Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC)
Southwest Wildlife rescues, rehabilitates, and releases injured, displaced, and orphaned wildlife. Wildlife education includes advice on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems. Educational and humane scientific research opportunities are offered in the field of conservation medicine. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild. Learn more at southwestwildlife.org.
About Salt River Project (SRP)
SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than a million customers. SRP is the largest raw water supplier in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet of water annually to agricultural, urban and municipal water users.