GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Apparently, 'tis the season for duck rescues! For the third time in two weeks, rescue crews around the Valley had to lend a helping hand to some hapless ducklings.
This time, four baby ducks found themselves trapped in a deep storm drain near a pond at an apartment complex near Baseline and Higley roads.
A good Samaritan heard the tiny peeps from the terrified ducklings and called the Arizona Humane Society. Emergency animal medical technician Andy Gallo rushed to the rescue.
In the video, you can see him peering into the deep storm drain. The four baby ducks were huddled in the corner at the very bottom.
"We don't want to scare them too far into the drain or else we'll never get 'em," you can hear Gallo saying in the video.
Gallo lowered himself into the drain and scooped the ducklings safely into a plastic tub. After examining each to ensure they were unharmed, he returned them to the pond where he found that both their mom and dad were waiting. The ducklings scurried into the water in order to be reunited with their parents.
Gallo calls it one of his "favorite rescues" and says it was something he "desperately needed during this pandemic that has weighed so heavily on everyone's hearts."
The Arizona Humane Society and its emergency animal medical technicians rescue more than 4,300 pets each year. Right now, all online donations to www.azhumane.org/match are being matched up to $15,000, courtesy of Hill's Science Diet.
For updates on AHS' efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.azhumane.org/covid19.
Last week, Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews, as well as Gilbert police officers, saved some ducklings trapped in another storm drain, this one in the area of Lindsey and Ray roads.
Also last week, in Chandler, it was the Department of Public Safety who came to the rescue of some stuck ducks. A motorist called in a report of a family of ducks stranded on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Arizona Avenue. When the troopers arrived, they located a duck and her three ducklings on the left emergency shoulder of the roadway. The troopers were able to briefly stop traffic so everyone would be safe. They then escorted the duck family out of the area and onto a greenbelt.