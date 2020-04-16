PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you ready for some downward dog and cat-cow, quarantine-style? The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is offering a free virtual pet yoga class this weekend.

Nothing beats stress like working out. And studies have shown spending time with your pet can help relax you, as well. Now, why not combine the two by trying a pet yoga class?

Joelle Hadley, an AHS donor, adopter and certified yoga instructor, will lead a free virtual pet yoga class this Saturday morning. Everyone from beginner to advanced yogis can benefit. The event is kid-friendly, as well.

This special virtual practice encourages involvement with your own pets, so grab your yoga mat and your furry friends for a few moments of peace and relaxation -- all from the comfort of your own home. AHS’s Virtual Pet Yoga event will take place this Saturday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. on AHS’s Facebook page. You can register HERE.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, AHS continues to save the Valley’s most vulnerable pets while providing resources for pet owners in need through safe, innovative efforts that protect its employees, pets and the community.

► How the Arizona Humane Society is connecting people and pets, even during quarantine

For more information about AHS’s virtual efforts during this time, visit azhumane.org/covid19.