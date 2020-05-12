PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The pandemic has affected everyone, even the tiniest of our furry friends. And the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) says it is in desperate need of kitten food, especially canned kitten food.

Right now, AHS is caring for about 425 kittens. The newborns are all being looked after at AHS’ Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and in foster homes.

But due to shipping delays via Amazon, AHS is running extremely low on wet food.

+2 Scottsdale firefighters rescued a kitten from in between two block walls Scottsdale Fire rescued a sweet kitten that found itself stuck between two block walls Monday morning.

The shelter specifically needs:

-Unopened Royal Canin Mother and Babycat canned wet kitten Food

-Unopened Royal Canin Mother and Babycat dry kitten food

-Digital kitchen weighing scales

-Heating pads

If you can help out and donate any of these items, please drop them off at the following drop-off locations. Marked bins will be set up outside to receive the donations.

AHS’ Sunnyslope Campus – out front of Admissions

9226 N. 13th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85021

AHS Campus for Compassion – out front of main lobby

1521 W. Dobbins Road

Phoenix, AZ 85041

If you can't physically donate the items, you can always do so through Amazon Smile.

Purchase at: amzn.to/3ax7N0v

Ship to: Arizona Humane Society - 9226 N. 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Arizona Humane Society

ahs.org

602-997-7585