PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The pandemic has affected everyone, even the tiniest of our furry friends. And the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) says it is in desperate need of kitten food, especially canned kitten food.
Right now, AHS is caring for about 425 kittens. The newborns are all being looked after at AHS’ Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and in foster homes.
But due to shipping delays via Amazon, AHS is running extremely low on wet food.
Scottsdale Fire rescued a sweet kitten that found itself stuck between two block walls Monday morning.
The shelter specifically needs:
- -Unopened Royal Canin Mother and Babycat canned wet kitten Food
- -Unopened Royal Canin Mother and Babycat dry kitten food
- -Digital kitchen weighing scales
- -Heating pads
If you can help out and donate any of these items, please drop them off at the following drop-off locations. Marked bins will be set up outside to receive the donations.
AHS’ Sunnyslope Campus – out front of Admissions
9226 N. 13th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85021
AHS Campus for Compassion – out front of main lobby
1521 W. Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
If you can't physically donate the items, you can always do so through Amazon Smile.
Purchase at: amzn.to/3ax7N0v
Ship to: Arizona Humane Society - 9226 N. 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arizona Humane Society
602-997-7585