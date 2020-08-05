PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has rescued 227 rabbits and bunnies from horrific conditions at a Gilbert home. This is the second animal cruelty investigation in less than a year at the same home.

AHS crews, along with the Gilbert Police Department, were called to investigate an animal cruelty case Wednesday at a property near Warner and Gilbert roads.

When crews arrived, they found 227 rabbits living in filthy and inhumane conditions. Approximately 101 of those rabbits were just babies. The rabbits were being kept in a shed with 6 to 8 inches of feces covering the cages.

This is not the first report of animal cruelty at this home. Less than a year ago, AHS and Gilbert police officers removed 166 rabbits from the same residence. The August 2019 case remains ongoing.

Police suspect the owner, Jed Judd, was breeding rabbits as a hobby to sell and to potentially butcher them for meat.

At the time, Judd said he had been raising rabbits for years and never had a problem until the Arizona Humane Society showed up to look around.

"I was not told you need to make changes and we will give you this time," he said at the time. "They just showed up like a bunch of Nazis and took my rabbits and trashed my cages."

An investigator with the Arizona Humane Society said, at the time, that it was one of the worst hoarding situations they've ever seen, with rabbits kept in rusty cages and subjected to extreme heat.

But Judd disagreed. He said that the rabbits' living conditions were greatly exaggerated and he took good care of them, even installing new air conditioning units in their shed this past year.

ASH crews say conditions were bad this time around as well. They say the rabbits were being kept in unsanitary living conditions and were lacking in basic medical care. Many of the animals were suffering from overgrown toenails, hair loss and ear and nose discharge.

Sadly, two of the babies died while another rabbit has significant injuries. The rabbits are a variety of breeds and range in age from newborn to 3 years old.

An Arizona Humane Society rescue team consisting of 11 team members, along with Gilbert police officers, spent nearly five hours removing the animals from the scene and transporting them to the shelter, where eight other AHS team members awaited their arrival.

AHS’ medical team, consisting of veterinarians and veterinary technicians, will spend the next several days examining each of the rabbits. All the animals have been placed on a 10-day hold. The Gilbert Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.