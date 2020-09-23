FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Oh, deer! The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) came to the rescue of a mama deer that had gotten trapped in some wire fencing in Flagstaff.
On Sept. 18, the AZGFD got the call about a deer in distress near the Continental Country Club. Officers arrived and searched the area, but couldn't find the animal. The next morning, the department received another call regarding a deer in the same area. The caller said the deer could barely move, and was accompanied by two fawns.
AZGFD officers returned to the area and located all three animals. The nearly-lifeless doe had a wire fence wrapped around her neck and her front legs, and was unable to feed her babies.
Officers tranquilized the deer, and after she was asleep, they freed her. Then, about 20 minutes after the officers gave her medication to wake her up, the deer became active again! Her fawns quickly ran up to her to feed. All's well that ends well for this deer family, thanks to concerned callers and the quick response from AZGFD.