PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of 8-year-old Labrador mix sisters who were up for adoption have found a forever home to spend their golden years. They were adopted together on Tuesday.
The sisters, Cindy and Sue, also nicknamed the Golden Girls, were surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) in December when their owner became ill and could no longer care for them. The pair both had dental surgeries and a few mass removals at AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital and were declared healthy and ready for adoption.
Cindy and Sue have been together since birth and are a source of comfort for each other, so it was a big deal that they were adopted into the same home.
For information on other pets who are up for adoption, visit azhumane.org/adopt.