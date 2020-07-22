PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Willow is a special 3-year-old pup who has already had a rough life. She has significant neurological issues and has survived a dog attack.
Willow was brought to the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) by one of its partner rescue organizations. She had been adopted, but her neurological episodes scared the owner's other dog so much that it attacked her.
AAWL worked with the Animal Medical & Surgical Center in Scottsdale, which handles the shelter's most difficult medical cases. Dr. Carmen Yeamans, a residency trained neurologist, worked with Willow and AAWL for two months. After DNA tests, a spinal tap, and an MRI ruled out deadly diseases, Yeaman diagnosed Willow with "functional cerebellar disease."
While her neurons don't fire like they do in other dogs, Willow can live an otherwise normal life without medication or fear of a fatal disease. Willow's care was thanks to the Medical Miracle Fund, which provides care to the most vulnerable animals like Willow.
Willow is up for adoption now at AAWL. To learn how to adopt her, go to aawl.org.