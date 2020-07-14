PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sometimes pet owners are faced with the tough decision to hand their pet over to somebody who might be in a better position to care for them. That's how this 13-year-old domestic medium-hair cat named Erin (Isn't she gorgeous!) found herself in the Arizona Humane Society's care.
After a checkup at the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, Erin headed over to the adoption floor of the AHS Campus for Compassion, where she has since been waiting to find her future home.
Erin is the kind of feline who prefers a quiet life. She would do great in a home with a family who likes to take things easy. Erin can be a little hesitant when it comes to newcomers, but it typically doesn't take her long to warm up. Once she does, she'll prove to have been worth the wait. If you are interested in adopting a pet like Erin, pay a visit to azhumane.org/adopt.
While the adoption locations remain closed at this time, AHS has created a Virtual Matchmaker Adoption Program to help place pets with new families. Fill out the online form, and AHS matchmakers will work directly with you to find an excellent fit for your home.
MORE PET STORIES