SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – All Sarge wants for Christmas is a home of his own. The pittie mix has already spent one Christmas in a North Scottsdale animal shelter. If his forever family doesn’t claim him soon, he’ll be there for another Christmas.
According to Foothills Animal Rescue, Sarge came to them on April 15, 2019. As of Saturday, he’s been at the shelter for 614 days. Despite spending nearly two years in a shelter, Sarge is “healthy, upbeat and happy,” according to FAR. The 3-year-old pup goes for walks every day and gets to spend time in the shelter’s play yard every afternoon.
The staff as FAR has decked the doorway to his “doggie suite” with Christmas decorations, including a stocking, an advent calendar with treats, and a “Santa Stop Here” sign. The staff is also taking Sarge on a holiday outing to drive through the Tempe World of Illumination display. He’s even getting his own ugly holiday sweater.
On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Sarge (if he’s still there) and his shelter buddies will have the chance to choose a present from a collection of donated pet toys. You can watch live on the FAR Facebook page at 11 a.m.
The staff at FAR wonder if the reason Sarge has not been adopted yet is that he’s a pit bull mix. Pit bulls, sometimes known as pitties or pibbles, sometimes get a bad rap because many people think they’re vicious. That’s simply not true.
“This is a stereotype that is biased toward generalizing and condemning an entire breed based on the actions of a few bad people,” Robin Rock wrote on Petfinder.com. “The truth is that each dog should be evaluated by his own merits and not by his breed.” Rock says pitbulls “are one of the most maligned and misunderstood dog breeds in the world” and describes them as “one of the most loving, loyal, friendly and dedicated companions you can have.”
FAR put Sarge through an extensive training program last year and says he’s good with some dogs, but he needs to go to a home with just adults because of his size and strength.
Even if you’re not part of Sarge’s forever family, you can send him holiday wishes. You can mail cards to Foothills Animal Rescue, 10197 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.