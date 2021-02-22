PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - They've been together for 7 years, and are hoping to remain together when they find their forever home.
Meet Bo and Sadie. The Catahoula Leopard Dogs have been together their whole lives. Four years ago, their owner became homeless and had to surrender them. Bo and Sadie ended up in the care of Friends for Life Animal Rescue.
The volunteers found another family willing to keep them together, and the pair of pups were well-loved for the next 3 years. Unfortunately, those owners also fell on hard times and were forced to move to an apartment. The dogs were then returned to Friends for Life.
Volunteers have been searching for weeks for another family. All the dogs want is a loving home, a yard to play in, and, of course, to stay together. If a family isn't found soon, they could be separated for the first time in their lives.
If you are interested in adopting Bo and Sadie, please contact the volunteers at Friends for Life at 480-497-8296 or email info@AzFriends.org. You can see more information about them online.
Catahoula Leopard Dogs are medium-large, short-coated dogs, known for its many varied coat, eye colors, and patterns. They are known as watchful, affectionate, loyal, and gentle dogs.
Founded in 1993, Friends for Life is a non-profit animal rescue organization, focusing on rescuing stray cats and dogs and placing them with loving forever families.