PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of 8-year-old Labrador mix sisters are searching for a forever home to spend their golden years.
The sisters, Cindy and Sue, also nicknamed the Golden Girls, were surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) in December when their owner became ill and could no longer care for them. The pair both had dental surgeries and a few mass removals at AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital and are now healthy and clear to be adopted.
Cindy and Sue have been together since birth and are a source of comfort for each other. AHS says the two are extremely loving and sweet, but can be shy at first. They have lived with a cat and young children, but AHS recommends a slow introduction to ensure a good fit. The two would benefit from a consistent diet and exercise regimen to get to a healthier weight.
AHS is offering a 2-for-1 adoption price to make sure the sisters can be adopted together. For more information, or to set up an appointment to meet Cindy and Sue, go to azhumane.org/adopt