PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of black cats may have used up a few of their nine lives after two recent rescues in Phoenix.
The first was a kitty who found himself trapped under a cell phone tower near 32nd Street and Cactus Road on Feb. 5. It wasn't long before crews from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) showed up to help. One staffer said that “during the rescue, the cat kept taking his little paw and reaching out for my hand,” so he knew right away how friendly he was.
Is it any wonder the kitty was named "Nokia?" Upon examination by vets at the shelter, Nokia was given fluids to rehydrate him, but otherwise got a clean bill of health. He was adopted the very next day.
Another kitty, a one-year-old domestic shorthair named "Apple Jack," found himself stuck in a storm drain near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.
While police blocked off the street, AHS crews went to work saving the frightened feline. With a little cat food and a lot of patience, they were able to lure Apple Jack out from under the debris he was hiding in and lift him up to safety. He was a little on the skinny side, but was otherwise OK, After he was neutered, he was adopted out the next day.
Nokia and Apple Jack are just two of nearly 12,000 sick, injured and abused pets AHS Emergency Animal Technicians and Cruelty Investigators rescue each year. Visit azhumane.org to learn more about how to help AHS save the Valley’s most vulnerable pets.