PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven puppies and their mother are recovering after being rescued from under a Phoenix-area home.
According to the Arizona Humane Society, crews were called out to the house because a dog kept going into a hole under the building. When they got there, they discovered the dog had recently had puppies, but the tiny pups were nowhere to be found. Crews started digging larger holes on each side of the house to see if the puppies were underneath. Dan McGrath, an emergency animal medical technician, slide under the house and found seven puppies in a pile. While McGrath stayed under the house, he used a gurney to slide the puppies up to his partner, Theresa Schuckle, AHS said. After about two hours, all the pups were out from under the home and reunited with their mother.
AHS said the puppies are made up of five boys and two girls, are likely shepherd/lab/pitbull mixes, and appear less than two weeks old since their eyes aren't open yet. The mother is about 1 year old and a lab/pitbull mix. She had cuts on her because she to keep going under the house to care for her puppies. Despite the hardship, she's just as sweet with people as she is with her puppies, AHS said. The agency said the dog family went to a foster home as the puppies learned to eat on their own. They're now up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society's Campus for Compassion. The mama dog has already found her forever home. For those interested in setting up an appointment to see the puppies, click/tap here.