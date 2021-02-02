PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The #LovePup Foundation in Phoenix is the non-profit pet rescue behind countless stories of puppy love stories around Arizona.

Hannah Kress has one of those stories to tell. Her "tail" began with a link to an Instagram post that read, “Lucy is three years old; Old English Bulldog… in great health and ready for a new home right now!! #LovePup.”

“My boss sent me the link that #LovePup had posted on Instagram, and she said, ‘This is your dog!’” Kress remembers.

Kress immediately contacted the #LovePup Foundation, and twelve hours later, she met Lucy. It was love at first sight for both of them. “I knew she was my dog the second I met her,” said Kress. “She just came running to me, and it was just one of those feelings that you knew she was supposed to come home with me.”

Kress adopted Lucy that same day. “She’s super cute and super slobbery,” said Kress. “We call her my little shadow.” Three years later, Kress remains grateful for the #LovePup Foundation for rescuing Lucy.

The #LovePup Foundation is a non-profit rescue that provides dogs with medical attention, shelter, and food until they are adopted out. It was founded by 104.7 KISS FM’s Johnjay Van Es and his family. “It’s all about saving dogs,” said Johnjay. Right now, the Van Es family is housing 19 adoptable dogs in their home!

Johnjay says uniting rescue dogs with their new families is all the reward he needs. “When that dog meets that family for the first time, it’s literally magic,” said Johnjay. “The first time I saw that happen, I was like, ‘I’m supposed to do this. I’m supposed to connect people with their pets.’”

At Arizona’s Family, we want to support Valley animal welfare organizations like the #LovePup Foundation.

Through February, 3TV and CBS 5 are partnering up with Safeway and Albertsons to raise funds for #LovePup, Arizona Humane Society, Almost There Foster Care, The Arizona Pet Project, Community Paws, Desert Tails Shelter, Fix. Adopt. Save., Nagi Foundation, PAAC911, and Soldier’s Best Friend.

Arizona Humane Society

Since 1957, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has made it their mission to save Arizona’s most vulnerable animals. What started as a small shelter has transformed into the state’s largest animal welfare protection agency. AHS’ lifesaving programs include the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, Mutternity Suites, Kitten Nursery, Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Parvo Puppy ICU.

Almost There Foster Care

Almost There Foster Care (ATFC) specializes in large-breed pregnant dogs and their puppies. ATFC’s mission is to give their dogs the time and space to grow and become socialized with adults, children and other dogs. Additionally, the non-profit offers each of their dogs training and has then altered, microchipped andvaccinated.

The Arizona Pet Project

In 2018, The Arizona Pet Project provided 2,696 spay and neuter surgeries through their free program. Established in 2001, The Arizona Pet Project’s mission is to reduce the number of dogs and cats entering Arizona shelters by providing the resources needed to keep pets and their families together.

Community Paws

Operating in Buckeye, Arizona, Community Paws’ mission is to provide education and awareness to the public regarding responsible pet ownership. In 2018, the organization partnered with Chewy.com to redistribute pet food deemed unacceptable for resale to animal rescues and charities in need.

Desert Tails Shelter

Desert Tails is a no-kill shelter in Scottsdale, Arizona. The non-profit focuses on finding second-change dogs a home. Desert Tails’ efforts are supported by local volunteers and fosters, along with their community initiatives.

Fix. Adopt. Save.

Helping to end pet homelessness in Maricopa County since 2012, the Fix.Adopt.Save. initiative brings together six local animal welfare groups, the Alliance for Companion Animals, to increase adoptions, spay/neuter services and fostering, while raising awareness to the homeless animal situation.

Nagi Foundation

The Nagi Foundation’s mission is to unite the Native American community with animals. The foundation provides a variety of animal services, educational programs, behavioral health supports, and family resources that coincides with traditional values and core principles of First Nations’ communities.

PACC911

Short for Phoenix Animal Care Coalition 911, PACC911 brings together over 100 animal welfare organizations throughout Arizona. PACC911 aids their partners by assisting with some of the behind-the-scenes work that comes with animals.

Soldier’s Best Friend

Touching two lives at once, Soldier’s Best Friend provides United States military veterans living with combat-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury with Service or Therapeutic Companion Dogs, most of which are rescued from local shelters.