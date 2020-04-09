PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Three orphaned bear cubs who were rescued a year ago after their mama was killed in a car crash are now getting a second chance at life in the wild, as they're released into the wilderness in central Arizona.
Last April, the cubs' mother was struck by a car on the highway north of Oracle. She was killed in the accident, but her three babies were left alone. DPS troopers were able to capture the trio of now-orphaned cubs and turn the babies over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The cubs were evaluated, then sent to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. "They're only 4 months old, so they're pretty helpless right now," James O'Brien of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center explained at the time.
“The situation provided a unique opportunity to rehab these bears and try to give them a second chance at life in the wild,” said Dustin Darveau, terrestrial wildlife specialist for AZGFD. “We partnered with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center because of their knowledge and experience in working with bears, and their facility being able to handle the bears in a secluded area with limited human interaction.”
Now, almost a year later, the cubs are ready to venture out on their own! Last week, staffers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center released the three young female bears back into the wild in a remote area in central Arizona.
“Right now is about the time they would be leaving their mother and venturing out on their own, so we’re trying to simulate that as best we can in a controlled environment,” said James O’Brien, clinic manager and veterinary technician for SWCC. “We’ve minimized human contact in caring for them. They are big enough and ready to be released back into the wild.”
Before being released, the bears were tranquilized, given a health assessment, and each fitted with a GPS ear tag before being placed in the trailer that would carry them to the approved release site in a back country area. The ear tags send tracking data to a satellite, which is then downloaded to a computer. This allows biologists to monitor the bears’ movements within their habitat, helping assist bear management in the future.
Wildlife officials say this was a fortunate situation, and that releasing the bears back into the wild was a viable option. There are sometimes circumstances where cubs might be placed with a zoo or captive care facility, if space is available (and it often isn’t.) Sometimes a bear must be humanely euthanized if it poses a threat to public safety. But lucky for this trio, they're getting another chance to live in the wild.
“In this particular situation, releasing the bears back into the wild was a viable option under AZGFD’s bear management policy,” said AZGFD field supervisor Pat Crouch. “These female bears are healthy, have not posed a risk to the public, and have been cared for at SWCC in a manner that minimized the chance of habituation to their human caretakers.”
The three siblings will likely stay together until they get accustomed to their habitat, and then they’ll move apart on their own.
Wildlife officials want to emphasize that people can do their part to help keep wildlife... wild. “Enjoy wildlife from a distance,” said Linda Searles, founder and executive director of SWCC. “Don’t feed them, don’t leave out food sources or attractants that make them come up near your home. Learn about them, take pictures of them, but let them be wild.”
"Leave baby wildlife alone; let nature take its course," said says Dustin Darveau, a wildlife specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.