PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you have room in your heart and your home for a pup with special needs?
Dawson is a sweet shepherd mix whose owners gave him up after saying they could not longer take care of him.
He was taken in by the Arizona Humane Society. (AHS) When vets at the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital examined Dawson, they found he had an old injury on his front leg that sometimes causes him to limp He also has early-onset hip dysplasia, a malformation of the “ball and socket” joint of the pelvis, meaning he will need ongoing medical care for the rest of his life.
AHS recommends Dawson’s future family consults with an orthopedic specialist due to the severity of the dysplasia and are hoping to find a family that falls in love with this playful and affectionate pup, just as everyone at AHS has.
[See photos of Dawson HERE]
Although Dawson has this condition, his quality of life is considered good, and with medical management, he will remain a very happy and loving companion.
Staffers at AHS say Dawson is an extremely energetic pup who loves to play but will benefit from low-impact exercise to help get his wiggles out. Since Dawson is still a puppy, he could benefit from some training to learn basic commands and provide mental stimulation. But Dawson is great on walks, easily leashed and seems to love everyone he meets – including other dogs.
Although he has lived with other dogs before, AHS recommends the whole family come down to meet Dawson to make sure it's a good fit.
Dawson’s adoption fee will be waived to help him find his perfect forever home dedicated to giving him the love and care he needs. Those interested in learning more about adopting Dawson are encouraged to fill out an application at azhumane.org/Dawson.