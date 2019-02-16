YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A K-9 officer named "Haddie" is getting recognized by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office after the dog seized 18 pounds of meth during a traffic stop earlier this month.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 12, YCSO deputies stopped 20-year-old Jhampier Mendoza Torez for a traffic stop on northbound I-17 near milepost 276 in Cordes Lakes.
According to YCSO, they stopped Torez, who was in a black 2014 Camaro with New Mexico plates for "moving and equipment violations."
According to deputies, Torez was "unusually nervous" during the initial interaction with the K9 deputy and "contradicted himself discussing his travel itinerary other than noting he was coming from Phoenix."
"Based on the K9 Deputy's training and experience he believed Torez was concealing contraband, likely drugs, and asked for permission to search the vehicle," The Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
That's when Haddie was called in to search the vehicle.
"Haddie gave a positive alert to the odor of drugs coming from the vehicle," YCSO added.
Deputies then searched the vehicle for the source of the odor and noticed tooling marks on the rear driver seat panel indicating the panel had been removed previously.
YCSO deputies then found some similar marks were found on the passenger
seat panel which, when removed and the foam inserts pulled away, revealed packages of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
According to YCSO, a total of 18 plastic food saver bags were removed, each weighing a pound. They later confirmed the contents were high-grade meth.
Torez later admitted he was being paid to transport meth.
He was later arrested and charged with transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sales, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Torez remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.