AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters do far more than fight fires.
They also make time to save our loved ones, big and small.
Crews at Avondale Fire & Medical found themselves freeing a tiny feathered friend Thursday who found himself stuck in a tight spot.
An Avondale family brought their pet bird, Shadow, to Fire Station 174.
The family had come home from vacation to find their beloved pet all tangled up and trapped in a heavy wire snack feeder.
They had no idea how long Shadow had been trapped.
Unable to free him, the family visited several vet offices, who told the family they were unable to help.
But enter the Ladder 174 "B" Shift crew!
At first, crew members were winging it, but with some creativity and effort, they were able to free Shadow!
The bird had a minor claw injury, probably from trying to free himself. He was otherwise healthy. (Just a little hungry, we're told!)
The department shared the rescue on its Facebook page.
Thanks to our firefighters for helping anyone in need.