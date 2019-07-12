LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- This story is going to make you say "Aww!"
The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park announced the birth of the first female sea lion pup at the Shipwreck Cove Exhibit.
The new pup was named Makara or "Little Mak" for short.
According to WWZ officials, the meaning behind the name is "little sea creature" in Hindi.
The sea lion is getting used to water and preparing to begin swim lessons.
Makara is the third pup to be born in the zoo's successful sea lion breading program.
(1) comment
It's been a terrible week for human babies on AZfamily news. Let's hope this baby stays healthy and happy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.