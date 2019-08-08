SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wildlife animal sanctuary in Scottsdale is asking for the public's help in feeding its rescued animals.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center said a longtime food supplier can no longer donate food. That means the facility is need of dry dog and cat food.
In a Facebook post, officials also said there is an increase in the number of injured and orphaned animals going to the center this year.
SWCC has the dry food choices on their website and has an Amazon Wishlist.
