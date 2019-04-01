SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A puppy is lucky to be alive after she was carried away by an owl late on March 29 in north Scottsdale.
According to the Foothills Animal Rescue, Latte, a 12-week-old puppy never returned home after she and her three siblings went outside for a supervised potty break.
“I didn’t hear a sound and the other puppies didn’t bark. It was as if she just vanished,” said Bonnie Ziegler, who is fostering Latte and her three siblings.
“We immediately started searching and soon our neighbors joined in. We posted a notice on the Nextdoor (app) in the hopes someone might find her.”
Nearly 12 hours after she disappeared, Latte was found at the Troon Golf Club near Dynamite Boulevard and Alma School Parkway.
That's where golfers found Latte dehydrated and weak under a tree.
Latte spent the past weekend at a local veterinary clinic. Latte has since reunited with her foster mom.
Foothills Animal Rescue said while Latte has no broken bones, there are puncture wounds from the owl’s talons that are visible in the pup’s skull.
Latte will remain in foster care for a few more weeks.
At this time, Foothills Animal Rescue is looking for help to cover Latte's veterinary costs.
If you want to help out, donations can be made on Arizona Gives Day this Tuesday at azgives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.