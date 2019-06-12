APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters in Apache Junction found themselves treating the tiniest of victims after a fire earlier this week.
[HELMET-CAM VIDEO: Superstition Fire & Medical crew saves puppy who suffered smoke inhalation after a fire]
On Monday, a fire broke out a building near Val Vista Road and Fourth Avenue in Apache Junction.
Crews from the Superstition Fire and Medical Department were able to douse the flames and make sure everyone got out safely.
But a little four-legged fire victim found himself in desperate need of their help.
The 4-day-old puppy had suffered smoke inhalation.
One of the SFMD firefighters, Engineer Ryan Ledbetter, had his helmet cam on as crews treated the pup with a Fido Bag.
A Fido Bag is a specialized breathing apparatus that uses a cone-shaped oxygen mask designed to fit over a pet's muzzle.
The Fido Bag was almost too big for the tiny patient. His entire head practically fit inside the mask.
Crews could also be seen pouring water on the puppy to keep him cool.
But we're happy to report the pup is doing just fine.
Thank you to the SFMD crews for helping the little guy survive his big ordeal.
The Fido Bag came from a Cave Creek-based nonprofit organization called The fetch Foundation. For more information or to sponsor a Fido Bag, check out thefetchFoundation.com.
On Monday SFMD crews responded to a structure fire near Val Vista and 4th Ave. The crews rescued a 4 day old puppy that had smoke inhalation. Here is video from the Helmet Cam of Eng. Ryan Ledbetter. This shows the “Fidobag” in use to provide oxygen. The puppy is now doing fine. pic.twitter.com/DO4obC7JqM— SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) June 12, 2019
