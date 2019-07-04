PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's hope for pet owners who lost their dogs after fireworks Thursday.
A local group, called Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team (HARTT), does more than post online and put up flyers.
Volunteers go out and look for your pets.
WATCH: Volunteer group looks for runaway pets
They already had success this week finding a dog that was missing in the desert for eight days.
The Hass family said they got a call their dog, Hurley, escaped from his pet sitter.
"It was horrifying because we weren’t even in town," said Genevieve Hass.
Volunteers from HARTT helped look for him.
"Every two days, he would pop up just so like we would know, and then we would get our hopes up like, 'OK maybe we’re close.' And then he would go missing again for a couple days," said Hass.
"Flyers are the No. 1 reason pets get reunited with their owners," said Eva Livesay, a HARTT volunteer who helped look for Hurley.
Thanks to flyers, someone recognized Hurley and called the Hass family to pick him up Tuesday.
[MORE: Pet and animal news on azfamily.com]
Following July 4 and its fireworks, HARTT expects many more requests for help finding lost dogs.
"We kind of have different places in the Valley where we have our own teams that search in certain areas," said Livesay.
Hass said the group gives hope to pet owners who miss their animals.
"It’s 110 degrees, but they didn’t give up and kept going door to door, to all these people, all these homes, so because of them that’s why Hurley is back," said Hass.
If your animal runs off this Fourth of July, you can request help and download a missing pets guide at AZHARTT.org. HARTT said it is looking for more volunteers, and you can sign up to help on its website.
Traci Cook is a volunteer with HARTT.
"In the evening is when they really tend to come out so they can start looking for food and water and their home," said Cook.
She spent the Friday afternoon looking for Bruno.
He ran off Thursday night when his owners went to watch fireworks. HARTT volunteers saw a post Bruno's owner made and offered to help look for him.
"I felt like it was a scam at first because I’ve never heard of it, but it’s amazing these people are willing to be out in the heat and volunteer their time to look for people’s dogs," said Bruno's owner, Candace Myers.
Someone saw Bruno on a flier and called the Myers. They were reunited with their dog less than 24 hours after he ran away.
(3) comments
This is a truly good thing you're doing. It's hard work, and thanks for doing it!
That poor duggi wuggi. Him so happy now. How could god let that happen ? [ohmy]
Poor puppies! Keep your dogs inside with you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.