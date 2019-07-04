PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers with HARRT - that's Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team -- help owners look for their missing pets.
If your animal runs off this Fourth of July, you can request help and download a missing pets guide at AZHARTT.org.
(1) comment
Poor puppies! Keep your dogs inside with you
