PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers with HARRT - that's Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team -- help owners look for their missing pets.

If your animal runs off this Fourth of July, you can request help and download a missing pets guide at AZHARTT.org.

 

Momof3
Poor puppies! Keep your dogs inside with you

