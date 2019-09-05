SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Pancakes and puppies? Hash browns and Huskies? They sound like perfect pairings to us!
In an effort to clear animal shelters and help pups find their "fur-ever" homes, U.S. Egg Breakfast & Lunch has partnered with local nonprofit Lucky Huskies for a FREE adoption and fundraiser event being held on Sat. Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be held at the U.S. Egg location at 3238 N. Scottsdale Road. (Scottsdale Road just south of Osborn)
[RELATED: Food writer speaks about what makes U.S. Egg the Best Brunch spot]
Attendees can meet adoptable dogs, enjoy breakfast and lunch (including "pupcakes" shaped like Huskies!) and raise money for Lucky Huskies.
The Lucky Huskies organization brings awareness to Husky abandonment and works toward clearing shelters across the country.
For every dollar donated to Lucky Huskies, guests will receive a gift card to U.S. Egg matching that amount.
During the event, the public can also sign up for the Strut Your Mutt charity walk taking place on Oct. 19 at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.
This national charity dog walk brings communities together to raise money to help save the lives of homeless pets.
U.S. Egg has teamed up with Lucky Huskies to raise money for this event as well.
Lucky Huskies is a division of Lucky Dog Rescue, an all-breed rescue that has been in the Valley since 2004. Lucky Dog works to rescue dogs off of the euthanasia list of high kill shelters, get them spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and adopt them out to new loving forever homes.
U.S. Egg is a family-owned-and-operated restaurant celebrating more than 33 years here in the Valley.
[VIDEO: U.S. Egg tops Best Brunch place in Phoenix area]
