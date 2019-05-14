PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring in Canada are now ready for adoption right here in the Valley.
It's been a long journey for Cirque and PJ.
The dogs were saved two years ago from a dog-fighting ring in Ontario.
They've spent that time in a so-called "doggie jail." They were at risk of being euthanized due to a breed ban in Ontario. But just in time, they were rescued by a Florida shelter, and were eventually brought the the Arizona Animal Welfare League in Phoenix.
Since then, Cirque and PJ have been busy getting "rehabilitated" and getting ready for adoption into new, safe, loving homes.
PJ went up for adoption Tuesday, and Cirque will be available next week. They'll be available at the Arizona Animal Welfare League’s main shelter, at 25 N. 40th St. in Phoenix.
These two cuties are not the first pups rescued from the 21-dog ring broken up in Ontario.
You might remember, back in September, we brought you the story of "Bubba" the dog, whose name was quickly changed to Tater Tot.
Tater was part of that same dog fighting ring, and had to recover from some serious injuries. He underwent two knee surgeries and spent months in rehab.
We're happy to report that Tater was adopted and is living happily with his new family in Tucson.
For more information on Cirque, PJ, or the countless other adoptable pets looking for homes, visit the AAWL website.
(11) comments
Cirque and PJ are cute. Cirque has an amazing grin. I know many who have adopted pit dogs used as bait dogs from fighting rings. Most pits just want to be loved, like any dog. Many pits make great pets. An acquaintance adopted a dog from a fighting ring that was limping with a torn acl ccl injured knee. The vets wanted to sell tplo tta surgery for some $5000+. They got a posh dog knee brace to support the knee for dog walks. The pit dog recovered and was walking normally in only a few months. No longer need the poshdogkneebrace and never had to buy tplo surgery. Many rescued pits with injured knees are adopted and remember no need to buy painful surgery, a posh dog knee brace will support the knee so the dog can recover more effectively without tplo or tta unnecessary surgery.
I hope the previous owners have to fight for their lives in jail[smile]
That's harsh, but I understand the sentiment. I don't understand what it takes to be so hard-hearted as to abuse an animal that depends on you (or a human for that matter). And I'm glad I don't. People who do things like that are a public menace.
I’ll pass on these two.
Maybe a nice family with young kids will adopt them...what could go wrong?? #baddogs #euthanizepits
Pit bulls can make really great pets (and are good with kids). They're smart, playful, tend to be healthy and rugged, have a high pain tolerance. They're easy to train. They need to be well-trained, like any dog (or your children, for that matter). The AZ Humane Society has some wonderful articles on these dogs and the truth about them. Do you know what breed is most likely to bite? Where are pit bulls on that list?
And child molesters can make really good roommates - but I don't want one in my house...
So you think a dog is equivalent to a child molester? That's how logic works in your life? You're a lousy chooser of roommates, apparently.
I don't care about probability of bite, I care about probability of death. They have an inordinate % of dog bite deaths compared with their overall % of dog population.
Show us your data.
But dogs that have been used to fight can't be around other dogs.
