TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Poor kitty! It was Rural Metro firefighters to the rescue in Tucson last week, after a furry friend found himself in a fix.
Somehow, a cat had wound up trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle.
A resident who found the cat called for help and Rural Metro crews from Station 71 soon arrived.
The firefighters say the cat was crammed so far under the hood of the vehicle that it couldn't climb out on its own.
Crews had to cut through three belts and disassemble parts of the engine components to free the frightened feline.
The cat suffered only minor injuries.
But the story goes on! The firefighters weren't about to leave the owner with a broken car.
The crew went to an auto parts store and purchased all the necessary parts. They then returned to the house and spent a few hours getting the vehicle back in running condition.
Thanks to our firefighters who lend a helping hand to victims both big and small.
