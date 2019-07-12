PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you have room in your heart and your home for two cats? Plus a dog who thinks she's a cat?
[VIDEO: Trio of BFFs up for adoption]
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is trying to find a home for this trio of pals rescued from a homeless encampment in California.
AAWL is looking for a potential adopter who understands the powerful bond between these three animals and the needs of senior cats and a dog who apparently considers herself a cat! They've become known as "Fawn and the Meowettes."
The pets can be adopted from the AAWL’s main shelter at 40th and Washington streets (25 N. 40th St.) in Phoenix.
And it's the perfect time to adopt, because this weekend, their adoption fees are being waived.
[MORE: Pet and animal stories]
It's part of the "Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption special," not just at the AAWL but at shelters throughout the Valley, including Maricopa County shelters (MCACC) and the Arizona Humane Society (AHS.)
Because shelters are so overcrowded this week due to last week's Fourth of July fireworks, Bissell is covering the cost of adoption fees on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.
Families who adopt during the Empty the Shelters event will receive a gift of a BPF leash and collar while supplies last. Adopters are required to pay licensing fees for their pet, which is $21 in Maricopa County.
You can go online to find out more information about the Empty the Shelters event, adoption requirements and the Bissell Pet Foundation.
Happy #FurryFridays ! Help @MCanimalcare empty the shelters. #Adopt a #shelter #pet for #FREE today and tomorrow #AdoptDontShop @BISSELLPets pic.twitter.com/JxzJn63t9n— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) July 12, 2019
