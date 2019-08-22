PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A kitten who survived after being dumped in a trash bag is now healthy and ready to be adopted into his fur-ever home.
Earlier this summer, Phoenix resident Michael Morefield was driving home from his job at the Arizona Animal Welfare League when he noticed a big trash bag on the side of the road at a stop sign.
His window was down and he heard a muffled “scream” coming from the bag. So, he pulled over.
When he tore open the bag, he found a litter of five kittens in a metal pot. The source of the screeching was the lone surviving kitten.
The kitten was extremely small, weighing only about 85 grams, or less than the weight of a stick of butter.
Knowing the chances of the kitten's survival were slim, Morefield was still determined to help this tiny survivor make it.
Morefield wrapped the kitten in a towel and settled in to care for it himself.
For the first three weeks, the kitten (now named Jackie) needed to be fed via syringe every two hours.
So, the tiny creature became Morefield's constant companion, coming everywhere with Morefield, including work, dinner parties, and everywhere in between.
For the two weeks after that, Jackie still needed to be fed every three to four hours and continued to follow Morefield everywhere.
To help socialize Jackie, Morefield took in two more foster kittens who would become Jackie’s siblings until they were ready for adoption.
They continued to hang out in a larger kennel together in Morefield's office while at his work.
But now, after nine weeks of round-the-clock care, the tiny trio is ready to be adopted.
Jackie and his brothers, Wolfie and Monk, will all be available for adoption at the Kitten Pop-Up Adoption Shop at Scottsdale Quarter this Saturday and Sunday, following kitten yoga.
Who: AAWL and Scottsdale Quarter
What: Kitten Yoga and Pop-Up Adoption Shop
Where: Kitten yoga and the pop-up adoption shop events take place in a vacant suite next to the Urban Outfitters at Scottsdale Quarter (15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254).
When: Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; Pop-Up Adoption Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (free to public)
How much (yoga): $20 per person ($25 at doors)
More info: Children 14 and older are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult
To register: https://aawl.org/events/kitten-yoga-6
Note: Bring your mat and water, and come ready to snuggle kittens!