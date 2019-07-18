PHOENIX (3TV CBS 5) -- Three of the five puppies left in a Phoenix dumpster Monday found new homes on Thursday.
While two of the Chihuahua mixes did not survive, the three who did, all girls, spent the past couple of days recovering at Arizona Humane Society, where they were spayed and made ready for adoption.
[WATCH: Three dogs left in Phoenix dumpster adopted]
About a dozen people went out to the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope branch Thursday. The staff held a drawing for the dogs.
“We are thankful for everyone who came out and showed their support,” said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.
For one of the people chosen to adopt a puppy, it was a special moment.
“They were found on the same day as the anniversary of the death of a dog that I had years ago,” said Tina Williams. “Fate is telling us that it’s time for another dog.”
Meanwhile, the Arizona Humane Society says authorities are still looking for tips on the dumping incident.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
