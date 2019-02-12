MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you love cats? We have the paw-sitively purr-fect show for you, right here in town tonight (Tuesday) only!
The "Amazing Acro-Cats" will be performing at the Nile Theater in Mesa Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
It's a troupe of touring, performing house cats. This one-of-a-kind, two-hour-long show features talented, domesticated felines who have been trained to roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and more.
[PHOTOS: The Amazing Acro-cats present a cat-tastic purrformance in AZ and across the US]
The finale is the only all-cat band in the entire world: "Tuna and the Rock Cats!" One cat "strums" a guitar, another "toots" a trumpet, another bangs out a drum solo and another delivers on sax.
There's even a chicken - Cluck Norris! - who rocks the tambourine.
(And speaking of other animals, a cute and cuddly groundhog opens the show!)
This show all started with Chief Executive Human (or CEH for short) and cat lover Samantha Martin. Training animals at a young age, she knew instantly she would be working with animals for the rest of her life.
By founding RockCats Rescue (the real reason behind having a traveling animal show), Martin has saved the lives of more than 215 cats and kittens.
Martin (and a few other humans) travel with more than 15 cats and kittens in a giant purple bus all across the United States, educating and entertaining audiences... and proving that cats actually CAN be trained. (You can even buy a "cat training kit" at the show!)
The beauty of the Acro-cats show is that it's not a perfect performance. Anyone who knows cats knows they don't always cooperate! So these cats routinely don't feel like obeying Martin’s commands, requiring multiple attempts to complete a trick.
Sometimes the felines even turn up their noses in disdain and wander off the stage and into the audience.
But no one seems to mind! (Least of all cat-loving audience members, who are happy to give the wandering kitties a head-scratch as they wander by.)
One of the main points of the show is to give cat owners a little cat training tutorial. Cats don’t respond at all to negative reinforcement; these kitties are treated gently and lovingly, and are trained using exclusively positive reinforcement.
Trainers user clickers and whistles to prompt the cats, and treat "rewards" are handed out for performing a trick. (Martin uses boiled chicken, salmon, tuna and chicken livers that she cooks herself as treats.)
But best of all? There's a meet-and-greet after the show, where humans can come up on stage for pictures, petting and paw-tographs of their favorite felines.
The now-famous Acro-Cats have been featured in print ads, TV ads and even on national TV shows. In fact, during the 2016 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, Tuna and the Rock Cats purrrrformed the half-time honors! Their most recent national appearance was on Adult Swim.
And the show goes on, spurred on by Marin's passion for pussycats. Currently recovering from stage 3 cancer, Martin tenaciously continues to save the lives of cats and kittens through rescue, foster, and adoption.
(And great news: She is now considered cancer free!)
The Acro-Cats show is suitable for cat lovers of all ages. And tickets are still available for Tuesday night's show.
Tickets cost $25-40 and can be purchased by visiting www.circuscats.com.
