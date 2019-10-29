SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Surprise Police Department has welcomed a new member to its family.
Meet the department's new therapy dog: an adorable 7-week-old Goldendoodle.
This sweet pup hasn't been named yet, but police say she seems eager to get to work. She'll start her training next month.
Since late 2015, Surprise police have been utilizing specially trained K-9s on the job.
The dogs assist in serving the emotional needs of victims and witnesses who have experienced a traumatic event.
While the therapy dogs are great with children, adults also respond very well.
Folks on Facebook have been offering their ideas for a name for this fluffy girl.
Suggestions include Noodles, Bella, Chloe, Charlotte, Justice, Comfort, Gracie (for gracious) Copper, Goldie, Peanut and Angel.