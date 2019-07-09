SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- "Every dog needs saving."
Wise words from a high school junior in Scottsdale who is giving back to his community by helping our four-legged friends.
Steven Ugol, 16, has a close bond with his autism service dog, Aspen.
Knowing the importance of our canine companions, Steven decided to donate a Fido Bag to the Scottsdale Fire Department.
A Fido Bag is a specialized breathing apparatus that uses a cone-shaped oxygen mask designed to fit over a pet's muzzle.
[RELATED: Superstition firefighter recalls saving puppy who suffered smoke inhalation]
Because half a million pets each year are affected by fires, Fido Bags are vital in helping first responders save the lives of animals.
[RELATED: Cat saved in Mesa apartment fire thanks to Fido Bag]
Steven and Aspen are donating the Fido Bag to Scottsdale Fire Station 605.
Steven received service pup Aspen in May. Since then, she has been in training to become his service dog.
When Steven and his family heard about the need for Fido Bags, he immediately knew he wanted to help.
"That is so cool," he said. "Every dog needs saving, and Fido Bags do that.”
You can find more information about Fido Bags through the fetch Foundation.
Special thanks to Steven Ugol and Aspen, his Autism service dog, who donated a #FIDOBag to Station 605. These special bags allow firefighters to treat your fur family in emergencies with special masks made for animals. Applause! #WeCareforYou pic.twitter.com/AzQfRps1cq— ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) July 9, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.