SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A local dog flew to New York City to be a part of Animal Planet's second annual "Dog Bowl," which highlights dogs between the ages of 2 and 16.
Deuce, an 11-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, was one of 63 dogs from across the country chosen to be a part of the show.
Deuce was found as a stray and taken to the Maricopa County Animal Shelter in February 2018. Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary found the senior dog and took him in. They eventually placed him into a foster home, where he's been ever since.
"I take him on walks and occasionally I'll run a little bit," said Jennifer Geis, Deuce's foster mom. "He's got a lot of energy, and of course, when he comes in the house, he's an older dog, he loves to just relax and hang out. So he's perfect."
Animal Planet reached out to the Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary last year and asked if they had a dog who might be perfect for running around and catching touchdowns. The rescue immediately thought of Deuce and put in his application.
"It was very exciting and not much time. I think it was maybe only six weeks or so before the filming did we find out," Geis explained.
The Dog Bowl II was taped in October. It turns out you really can teach old dogs new tricks.
"He flew on a plane; he was great on the plane. And then we landed and we took him on a train, Uber, the subway," Geis said. "He's such a great companion. He minds well and being a senior dog he doesn't have that drive -- if given the opportunity he would probably run, but typically he's pretty content just hanging out and doing what he should be doing."
Geis said it was fun to watch Deuce run around on the set with the other dogs.
"He was active with the other dogs and ran back and forth, and he did get in his playing time," Geis said. "He's definitely one that likes to wrestle with toys, and if there's other dogs that have toys, he likes to take them and try to play with them, but I think because it was such a small area that he didn't really have that drive to like go after it."
Deuce represented "Team Goldies" but Geis doesn't know yet if he's been chosen as the MVP or if his team won.
The Dog Bowl is different than the Puppy Bowl because they're highlighting the need to adopt full-grown dogs.
"There are way too many in the dog population as it is, but it is much easier to place puppies and younger dogs and so these senior dogs are much of the time overlooked, and they shouldn't be. That's what I love about Animal Planet focusing a little more on the dogs and the older dogs," Geis said. "With the way we're taking care of our dogs differently today with their diets, you can get a 10-year-old dog and have them for five more years, six more years. You don't know. Even the larger dogs are living longer."
Deuce, who, by the way, has his own hashtag (#DogBowlDeuce), is still waiting for his forever home.
"He's very loyal, follows me wherever I go and so if someone is just looking for that companion but not a lot of maintenance, he'd be perfect for that. But also active! He definitely would like someone who probably would run with him."
Click here if you would like to learn more about Deuce.
Dog Bowl II will air on Animal Planet on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. for DirectTV subscribers and 9 p.m. for Cox subscribers.
Deuce's official Animal Planet portrait
[APP USERS: Click here to check Deuce's official Animal Planet glamour shot!]
