PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rescue dog is training at the Arizona Diamondbacks' home turf to be a therapy dog, surrounded by noise and people.
"We do pet therapy to at-risk kids, so he's going to love specifically on children when he's a year of age and passes the certification," said Brenly's owner, Blake Wood.
[WATCH: Therapy dog-in-training keeping fans comfortable at Chase Field]
Before he becomes a therapy dog with an organization called "Gabriel's Angels," he has to prove himself. So to give him a paw up, he's practicing at Chase Field.
"You probably met dogs that are way too excited and they jump on you and we want Brenly to be excited, but have those good manners," said Wood.
He'll interact with fans at select Sunday games at Chase Field this summer before taking a certification test.
"He's been training at Chase Field for a week now, getting used to the facilities, sights, sounds and smells," said Debbie Castaldo, the vice president of corporate and community impact for the Diamondbacks. "Over the past two years, we've learned the important role animals can play in the overall well-being of kids so this was the next step."
With Brenly’s help, Gabriel’s Angels therapy teams will support more than 15,000 children at local hospitals each year.
"They have experiences that they don't trust as easily, they all maybe don't have a great environment at home to have a dog," said Wood. "You can see those troubles and the weight they have from the day to day stresses and they become a kid again."
