AHWATUKEE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ahwatukee residents have reported at least three bobcat sightings in the last four days.
On Monday, a man posted home security video of a bobcat casually walking in front of his home on the Ahwatukee411 group page on Facebook.
Kuma Singh wrote it happened around 6:10 a.m. near the southwest corner of the Foothills Golf Course near Pecos Road and 24th Street.
On Friday, May 3, neighbors a few blocks away also saw bobcats and took pictures.
[MORE: Animal news on azfamily.com]
Heather Alexander was one of them. She said she saw one while on her way to the gym near Chandler Boulevard and 24th Street. She said it didn't seem too scared and just kept walking calmly.
Kathy Stevenson Belfiore said she saw a bobcat cross the street and head toward their backyard around 6:45 p.m. Friday. She and her husband luckily got the dogs in the house in time.
[WATCH: Bobcat buzz in Ahwatukee neighborhood]
"It walked the entire perimeter and stopped several times to look in," she said. "I was outside the whole time and it wasn't bothered by me at all."
It's unclear if it's the same bobcat in the three instances or if there are multiple animals in the area.
Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Darren Julian said he's not surprised by the bobcat sightings, especially in Ahwatukee, around this time of year.
"They get comfortable in an area and so ... they might be seen more often," he explained.
Even though the bobcats might not seem threatening, Julian, who is also an urban wildlife specialist, said they can be dangerous to people, if rabid. He encourages people to make sure the animals do not feel welcome.
"If they're frequenting your backyard or so, and getting very comfortable, just turn the hose on, soak them down," he said. "It may take you a couple times to get them really wet before they get the message this is not the place where they want to be."
Doing so could help save a pet's life. Julian said bobcat sightings should serve as a reminder to watch your small pets closely and don't let them roam your yard unsupervised.
Small dogs and cats could easily fall prey to a prowling bobcat.
Ahwatukee is near the bobcat's habitat, South Mountain, and near a golf course, which is a great hunting ground.
Bobcats eat the rabbits that like to snack on the green. There are also lots of trees for birds.
"When you add green grass to the desert, you're going to increase the prey population, so more rabbits, more birds, and things like that, more food available to these bobcats," Julian explained. "So from a bobcat's perspective, where would you be? In an area where there's lots of food, or where you know, there's less food out and you have to chase them down."
The adult females might not be hunting just for themselves.
"Certainly this time of year, the kittens are starting to get more active, and it could be these animals, having more mouths to feed, they may be a little more active," said Julian.
