PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – There are few ways to better spend a Saturday than eating brunch with your dog to raise money for charity.
The Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation will host its 12th annual ‘Dine with your dog’ brunch this Saturday, Feb. 8. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People can enjoy mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar while their furry friends can enjoy a dog-friendly gourmet meal.
Owners can pose with their pups for the on-site caricature artist, let their dogs release some energy in the play areas or bid on the silent auction.
All proceeds will go toward providing therapy dogs to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to lift the spirits of patients.
Reservations are $125 per owner, including their furry friend.
A table for 8 people can be reserved for $1000.
Reservations can be made online at dinewithyourdog.org.
The brunch will be held at the historic Heritage Square at 113 N. 6th Street in downtown Phoenix.
