MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The nearly monthlong quarantine at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s East shelter is over.
The quarantine was implemented on June 7, after three dogs were diagnosed with distemper and several more showed symptoms of upper respiratory infections.
The quarantine was supposed to last two weeks but was extended as more dogs were found to be sick.
Although all three wings at the shelter are back open for adoptions, the facility is not taking in any lost animals or strays until July 5.
Potential adopters are encouraged to walk around for dog meet-and-greets at the East shelter, however dog-to-dog introductions aren’t allowed until this weekend.
Canine distemper is a contagious virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the virus spreads through airborne exposure like sneezing and coughing. Distemper also can spread through shared food and water bowls, as well as shared toys and equipment.
Infected dogs can be contagious for months, and mother dogs can pass the virus to their unborn puppies.
There is no cure for distemper.
