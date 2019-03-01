PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Remember this little guy? The puppy that was found with rubber bands tied around his paws is now ready for adoption.
His story began when a good Samaritan brought him to the Arizona Humane Society after finding him with rubber bands tied so tightly around his paws that his circulation was nearly cut off.
The 7-week-old pup's feet were horribly swollen, making it very difficult for him to walk.
[READ MORE: Puppy found in Phoenix with rubber bands wrapped tightly around his paws]
AHS dubbed him Little Foot and got to work right away on helping him recover.
Little Foot was treated with daily laser therapy and warm compress massages to promote blood flow and improve circulation in his paws.
The laser treatments activate the cells and tissues in his feet, essentially helping to "jump start" the cells needed to heal.
Now, Little Foot has recovered and is available for adoption!
He will be available on Sunday, March 3 at AHS's Campus For Compassion located at 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix.
His adoption fee is $450.
In the event that more than one family wants to adopt Little Foot, there will be a drawing in order to make it fair for everyone who has fallen in love with this little pup.
AHS encourages those interested in adopting Little Foot to arrive early to give themselves enough time to enter into the drawing.
Entries will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.
The drawing will be held at 12:15 p.m. No tickets will be issued after 12 p.m. and only one entry per household is allowed.
To find other pets who need loving homes, go to azhumane.org
