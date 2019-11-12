SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Being cute may be a full-time job. But the newest member of the Surprise Police Department is working to master some new duties as well!
Hope, an adorable 8-week-old goldendoodle puppy, is the department's new therapy dog.
Hope has been busy getting acclimated and starting to learn the ropes. She's even taken part in some "K9 games." The games help teach basic obedience, task work, and the ability to assist officers and victims.
The task work is the same as what's taught to a service dog, but the difference is, Hope will assist many people, not just one. And since she may have to travel around with her handler to where the victims are, she has to learn public access work as well. So, she's trained in the same way a service dog is trained,
The latest pup-date in Hope's busy training schedule? On Tuesday, she met her handler for the first time. The pair hit it off right away. You might call it puppy love at first sight.
"I was a little shy at first but then my tail started wagging and everyone showed me love," Hope stated on her Facebook page. (Yes, she has her own page!) "They kept saying how excited they are to get me working but I’m just here being my cute puppy self."
Since late 2015, Surprise police have been utilizing specially trained K-9s on the job. The dogs assist in serving the emotional needs of victims and witnesses who have experienced a traumatic event. While the therapy dogs are great with children, adults also respond very well.
