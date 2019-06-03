PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Zoo welcomed half a dozen new furry residents!
A litter of Mexican gray wolf pups was born at the zoo.
But a warning for visitors: The six pups spend a lot of time in their den and can be difficult to spot in their habitat right now.
They are seen from time to time in the early mornings only, but there is no guarantee of seeing them until they completely emerge from the den with more frequency as they grow larger and older.
The pups' parents, Tulio and Tazanna, are three years old.
The male, Tulio, was born in May of 2016 at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri.
Tazanna was also born in May 2016, but at the California Wolf Center in Julian, California. The pair arrived at the zoo on the same day in November 2017.
We're told the pair was "instantly compatible."
“The parents are doing a great job caring for their pups,” said Angela Comedy, the manager for the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation /Phoenix Zoo Carnivore Collection. “It is a delicate process and they have certainly risen to the occasion.”
The birth is part of a cooperative breeding program between the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Mexican Gray Wolf Species Survival Plan and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wolf Recovery Plan. The program aims to restore Mexican gray wolves to their native southwest territory, including Arizona.
The Phoenix Zoo has been active in the Mexican Gray Wolf SSP and USFWS Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan for quite a few years. However, several of the wolves at the zoo in the past have been single-sex groups or geriatric animals.
With the arrival of a young pair of wolves in 2017, the zoo looked forward to the possibility of Mexican gray wolf breeding and offspring for the first time in years.
“Fortifying the Mexican gray wolf population has been a reachable goal for some time now,” says Bert Castro, President and CEO of the ACNC/Phoenix Zoo. “It’s a rarity to spot one of these elusive ‘lobos’ in the wild. Their population is endangered while conservationists have fathomed a possible, looming extinction. To this end, we are proud to invest in this conservation effort.”
We are excited to announce the arrival of a litter of Mexican gray wolf pups! ACNC/Phoenix Zoo staff had noted female Mexican wolf, Tazanna, denning and shortly thereafter were able to confirm the birth of six pups in early May.— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) June 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.