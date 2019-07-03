PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation at the Phoenix Zoo is welcoming its first litter of black-footed ferret kits this year.
Six healthy ferret kits were born two weeks ago and will be raised by their mother, Mandolin, at the Zoo’s Conservation Center for the next couple of months.
[SLIDESHOW: Black-footed ferret babies]
Mandolin is a first-time mom, according to the Phoenix Zoo, which is one of only six breeding facilities for black-footed ferrets in the world.
The Ferret Species Survival Plan program will determine the placement of the six kits in the fall. Because black-footed ferrets are endangered species, some of the kits will go to breeding facilities and others will be placed at release sites in the wild.
[WATCH: Pile of black-footed ferret kits]
The SSP says the placement is based on genetic examination and population trends at the release sites.
The kits that are selected for release will go to the National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado.
There, experts will monitor the ferrets in an enclosure that mimics wild conditions to determine if they have the necessary skills for survival. It is called a “soft release enclosure.”
If the kits pass, they are then released into the wild.
[MORE: Animal stories on azfamily.com]
The Phoenix Zoo says more than 400 black-footed ferrets have been born since its breeding program began in 1991. About 100 of them have been released into the wild here in Arizona.
Black-footed ferrets usually live between two and three years in the wild and up to six years in captivity, according to the Phoenix Zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.