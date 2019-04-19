PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brand new baby giraffe at the Phoenix Zoo now has a name to go with that sweet face!
The baby, born March 22, has been named “Moshi” (pronounced Moe-she.) The name means “smoke” in Swahili.
She's the third baby giraffe born at the zoo in the past three years.
Zoo officials say Moshi is doing well and spending time in the giraffe barn and an outdoor side yard bonding with mom and also meeting the rest of the females in the herd.
Photos show her nuzzling and cuddling up to her big sis, Siku, who will be 2 this September.
Moshi weighs about 150 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall.
She is the second calf for Sunshine, her mom, and the third for her father, Miguu. She joins her sisters, 18-month-old Siku and 9-month-old Rafiki.
Sunshine was brought to the zoo in 2014 after the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan recommended that she breed with Miguu.
Miguu came to Phoenix in 2010 from the Los Angeles Zoo.
But you'll have to wait for your first glimpse of the new arrival.
Baby Moshi is not yet on exhibit. Keepers are busy preparing her to be introduced to the Savanna habitat, but still don’t have an official date for that to happen.
We are excited to announce that our most recent female baby giraffe, born on March 22, has been named by her keepers. “Moshi” (pronounced Moe-she) is the name, which means “smoke” in Swahili. pic.twitter.com/MbhwkxcQrg— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) April 19, 2019
