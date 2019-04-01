PHOENIX- (3TV/CBS 5) - Three years. Three baby giraffes. The Phoenix Zoo announced the most recent birth Monday.
"I know today is April Fools’ Day, but we aren’t joking!" said Linda Hardwick, director of communications at the zoo. "We are excited to announce another baby giraffe to the Phoenix Zoo!"
The healthy, 150-pound, female giraffe was born on March 22.
The unnamed calf is about six feet tall. She’s currently spending time with her mother in the giraffe barn away from the exhibit.
According to a news release from the zoo, it will be a few weeks before the baby and her mother will be strolling around the Savanna habitat.
This is the second calf for the baby’s mother, Sunshine, and the third for her father, Miguu. She joins her sisters, 18-month-old Siku and 9-month-old Rafiki.
According to the press release, Sunshine, an almost 6-year-old Masai giraffe, was brought to the zoo in 2014 after the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan recommended that she breed with 10-year-old Miguu.
Miguu came to Phoenix in 2010 from the Los Angeles Zoo.
