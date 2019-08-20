PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- They say that every dog has his day.
And for one Arizona shelter dog, that day has come, as he lands a starring role in the upcoming Disney remake of "Lady and the Tramp."
"Monte," a 2-year-old terrier mix, once called HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix his "home," until he was adopted.
Monte was rescued from the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces, New Mexico, by HALO Animal Rescue in April 2018.
HALO partners with other rescue organizations and shelters-- that's how Monte ended up there, said HALO President and CEO Heather Allen.
Apparently, the Mesilla Valley animal shelter often sends groups of dogs to HALO, sometimes up to 50 at a time. Monte was part of the group sent on April 26, 2018.
Shelter staffers noted that Monte was super friendly, loved to greet people and give kisses, and loved attention. He also knew how to sit and walked well on a leash.
So, when animal trainers came scouting from Hollywood, looking for rescue dogs to cast in the movie, Monte was a natural pick.
Monte was adopted by the trainers, and, aside from his filming and publicity appearances, he was said to be leading a happy, normal life.
"Lady and the Tramp" will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney's new streaming service. The canine cast of the live-action remake features real-life rescue dogs (with voices provided by human celebrities.)
Monte's "voice" will be that of actor Justin Theroux, a proud pet parent of his own rescue dog in real life.
And Disney adds that all the rescue dogs featured in the film found “forever homes” when production ended.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of "Disney twenty-three": https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019
Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM— HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019