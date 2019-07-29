Phoenix man on poop crusade makes chalk messages, circles poop left on sidewalk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A north Phoenix man says he's tired of pet owners not cleaning up after their dogs.
"Ain’t no excuse! Pick up that deuce," said Carl. "If your dog drops a poop, you better have a scoop."
Carl is using humor to address the problem.
[WATCH: The man behind the "POOvement"]
He wrote a chalk message you'll find near 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue saying, "I’m not even mad at your dog. It wants what we all want, to wake up healthy and take a poop. I’m mad at you, the owner, for not cleaning it up. Good dog. Bad owner. Be better."
He said he started writing messages like that around the neighborhood in May. He doesn't know who is responsible for leaving the poop.
"I just started circling the poop on the sidewalk, and then after a few walks it just turned into a thing," said Carl. "My neighbors enjoyed some of the poo murals I was coming up with."
The City of Phoenix said it can't do anything about poop left on sidewalks.
The Maricopa County Department of Environmental Services released this statement:
Per Maricopa County Environmental Health Code (MCEHC) Chapter 11, section 1 b “Manure and droppings shall be removed from pens, stables, yards, cages and other enclosures at least twice weekly and handled or disposed of in an approved manner free of health hazard or public health nuisance”. (MCEHC) Chapter 1 Regulation 3 a establishes that the owner or person in charge of a property “has the duty to take all necessary, reasonable and usual precautions to keep, place and preserve the same in such condition, and to conduct and maintain the same in such manner, that it shall not be dangerous or deleterious to the public...” Based on the MCEHC, Environmental Services Department will respond to complaints of animal droppings to ensure that property owners maintain their property free of public health nuisance.
The county said if Carl were to reach out to them about poop on the sidewalk, there is nothing they could do since it's not on private property. The City of Phoenix also said there is no ordinance addressing pet owners who leave poop on the sidewalk.
The City's statement said:
[The] City of Phoenix has city ordinance addressing trash and debris on private property. Neighborhood services department oversees the enforcement on a complaint basis. If private property/homeowners have an excessive amount of litter or debris on the property there are possible citations.
Carl said his neighborhood has no HOA, which is why he made it his duty to address the doody.
